Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Up to $47.86

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.86, but opened at $50.15. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $50.01, with a volume of 27,831 shares.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFGC. UBS Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.30.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.86 and a beta of 1.70.
In other news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 66,755.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
