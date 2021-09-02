Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Up to $47.86

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.86, but opened at $50.15. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $50.01, with a volume of 27,831 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFGC. UBS Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.30.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 66,755.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

