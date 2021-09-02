Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in August

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORTIF opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ortho Regenerative Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

