Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 29th total of 3,440,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 536,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.21. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,343,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,963 shares during the period. 11.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

