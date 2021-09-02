TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Gap Up to $35.28

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.28, but opened at $38.01. TreeHouse Foods shares last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 19,614 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Jana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,021,000 after buying an additional 1,329,826 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,725,000 after buying an additional 985,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,258,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

