Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $74.13

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.13, but opened at $76.70. Bilibili shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 20,165 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

