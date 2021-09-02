Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the July 29th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,323 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SDVKY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

