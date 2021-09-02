TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Gap Up to $45.35

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.35, but opened at $46.60. TuSimple shares last traded at $45.40, with a volume of 1,906 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSP. began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Get TuSimple alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.68.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.