Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.11 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

