CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $53.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $30.96 and a 12 month high of $53.84.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.