Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Teck Resources to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.94.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$28.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.49. The stock has a market cap of C$15.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$14.64 and a 52 week high of C$32.27.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

