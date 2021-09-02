Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $20.97

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.97, but opened at $19.18. Pharvaris shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $636.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.27.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Equities analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

