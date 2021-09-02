British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut British Land from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised British Land from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Liberum Capital raised British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Get British Land alerts:

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. British Land has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $7.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.