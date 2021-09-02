Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.40.

Shares of EMRAF stock opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. Emera has a 12 month low of $38.13 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

