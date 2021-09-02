Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given a C$57.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price objective on Dollarama (TSE:DOL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins restated a hold rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.67.

DOL stock opened at C$57.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.06. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$45.42 and a twelve month high of C$60.87. The firm has a market cap of C$17.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$954.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$957.00 million. Research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.5542403 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,258,100. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

