Advantage Energy’s (AAV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.61.

AAV stock opened at C$5.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.90. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.66 and a 52-week high of C$5.34.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.5378947 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

