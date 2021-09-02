CIBC Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$158.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNR. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$146.20.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$154.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$157.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$134.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$136.98.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.