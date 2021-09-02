Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC restated their underperform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$43.00 target price on the stock.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$44.50.

Shares of LB opened at C$43.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$45.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.52.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2299997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

