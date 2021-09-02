Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSFE. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a positive rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ PSFE opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.32. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

