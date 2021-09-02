NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get NTT DATA alerts:

Separately, Mizuho upgraded NTT DATA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NTDTY stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. NTT DATA has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.41.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NTT DATA (NTDTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.