Barclays Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €35.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.60 ($39.53) price target on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €33.99 ($39.99).

Shares of EPA:VIV opened at €32.53 ($38.27) on Wednesday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €29.27 and its 200-day moving average is €29.02.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

