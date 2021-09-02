Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ES. Barclays raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of ES opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.69.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

