Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTOKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of RTOKY stock opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

