Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTOKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
Shares of RTOKY stock opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.
