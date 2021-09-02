McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

NYSE:MCD opened at $238.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

