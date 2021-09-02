Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Movado Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE MOV opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $855.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. Movado Group has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $38.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,441 shares of company stock worth $2,195,230. 28.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 120,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

