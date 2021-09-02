Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

LQDA stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $6.34.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Liquidia will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidia by 31.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 263,466 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidia by 11.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

