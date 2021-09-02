Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $6.50

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.45. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after buying an additional 5,925,663 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after buying an additional 9,710,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after buying an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,398,000 after buying an additional 1,360,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,903,000 after buying an additional 445,413 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.