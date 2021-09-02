Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in August

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the July 29th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

URNXF stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. Magnis Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.54.

About Magnis Energy Technologies

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing and mining natural flake graphite and manufacturing lithium-ion battey. It operates through the following segments: Lithium-Ion Battery Investments and Graphite Exploration and Development. The company was founded on July 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

