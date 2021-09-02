Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Declines By 12.2%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:TKYMF opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Tokuyama has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

