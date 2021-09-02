Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 943.0 days.

TSUSF stock opened at $127.50 on Thursday. Tsuruha has a 12 month low of $115.47 and a 12 month high of $148.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.34.

About Tsuruha

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

