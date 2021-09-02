Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -115.88 and a beta of 2.86. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth $15,607,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4,355.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 798,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 780,395 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 88.6% during the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,317,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 618,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth about $10,989,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 487,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

