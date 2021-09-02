Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after acquiring an additional 259,402 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

