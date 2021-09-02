Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) to “Buy”

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

SCM opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $252.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $3,602,000. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 837,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 41,980 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 156.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

