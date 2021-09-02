Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $149.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegion is well poised to benefit from strength in the residential and non-residential businesses, along with product development and a large customer base. The company’s shareholder-friendly policies are likely to work in its favor. Acquisitions made by it will likely prove beneficial going forward. For 2021, Allegion expects overall revenues to grow 5.5-6% on an organic basis. Its electronic products business is likely to be a long-term growth driver, backed by a strong product portfolio. However, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. Rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations and hurt profitability. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is exposed to forex woes.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.95.

Allegion stock opened at $144.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $145.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,364 shares of company stock worth $1,587,125. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Allegion by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,862,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Allegion by 36.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in Allegion by 11.2% during the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 214,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 21,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 12.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

