Analyzing Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Radioio and EchoStar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radioio 0 0 0 0 N/A EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00

EchoStar has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.04%. Given EchoStar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EchoStar is more favorable than Radioio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.2% of EchoStar shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Radioio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of EchoStar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Radioio and EchoStar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radioio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.27 -$40.15 million ($0.40) -67.35

Radioio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EchoStar.

Volatility & Risk

Radioio has a beta of 4.14, meaning that its share price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EchoStar has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Radioio and EchoStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radioio N/A N/A N/A EchoStar 7.27% 1.16% 0.61%

Summary

EchoStar beats Radioio on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radioio

RadioIO, Inc. engages in providing media content delivery through the Internet to listeners. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers. The ESS segment owns and leases in-orbit satellites and licenses to lease capacity on a full time and occasional use. The company was founded by Charlie William Ergen, Candy Ergen, and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

