Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) & AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Critical Analysis

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) and AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Titan Machinery and AiHuiShou International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Machinery 0 0 4 0 3.00 AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Titan Machinery presently has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.43%. AiHuiShou International has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 122.95%. Given AiHuiShou International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AiHuiShou International is more favorable than Titan Machinery.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Machinery and AiHuiShou International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Machinery 2.10% 11.18% 4.91% AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Titan Machinery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AiHuiShou International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Titan Machinery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Titan Machinery and AiHuiShou International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Machinery $1.41 billion 0.46 $19.36 million $1.26 22.72 AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Titan Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than AiHuiShou International.

Summary

Titan Machinery beats AiHuiShou International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc. engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America. The Construction segment focuses on machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from heavy construction to light industrial machinery. The International segment deals with the customers in Eastern Europe. The company was founded by David Joseph Meyer in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, ND.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

