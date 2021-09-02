Bank of America Trims Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Target Price to $45.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.10.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $48.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

