Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENDP. boosted their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.
Shares of ENDP stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $490.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Endo International by 568.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter worth $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the second quarter worth $227,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Endo International by 68.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
