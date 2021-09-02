Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENDP. boosted their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $490.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Endo International by 568.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter worth $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the second quarter worth $227,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Endo International by 68.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

