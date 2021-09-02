Noble Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

FLWS stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $567,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,870,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,642 shares of company stock worth $4,234,456 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 76,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 102,614.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

