Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IKNA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

