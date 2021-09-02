JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WEBR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. Weber has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.