Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

GRIN stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $319.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Grindrod Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

