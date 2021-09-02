Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $145.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $133.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.28. Catalent has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $133.99. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Catalent by 84.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Catalent by 38.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Catalent by 1,431.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 190,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Catalent by 114.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

