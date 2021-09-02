FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their buy rating on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.45.

FIGS opened at $44.33 on Monday. FIGS has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.80.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

