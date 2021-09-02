Berenberg Bank Increases Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $40.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ELY. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

NYSE:ELY opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,701,000 after buying an additional 539,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,899,000 after purchasing an additional 452,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

