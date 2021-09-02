Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the July 29th total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,484.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter.

UTF stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $29.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

