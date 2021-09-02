Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the July 29th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Points International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Points International by 838.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Points International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 103,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Points International has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $273.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Points International will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

