AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.04

Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 1259533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACIU. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $529.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.78.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. Research analysts predict that AC Immune SA will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AC Immune by 10,327.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

