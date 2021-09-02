Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $212.40

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 212.40 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 214.50 ($2.80), with a volume of 8919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.80).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBRE shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Agricole decreased their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a market cap of £552.50 million and a P/E ratio of 15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 240.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 251.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,572.25). Insiders have acquired a total of 10,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,385,062 in the last three months.

About Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

