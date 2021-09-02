Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.93

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 1522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. Analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $164,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,868 shares of company stock worth $2,715,325. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $661,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 837,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 37,387 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

