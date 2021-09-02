Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.18

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.18 and last traded at $54.99, with a volume of 8538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.64.

OTEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Open Text by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Open Text by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Open Text by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Open Text by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 145,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 119,416 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

